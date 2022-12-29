0
Thursday 29 December 2022 - 05:27

Turkey Renews Airstrikes on Northern Iraq

Story Code : 1032569
Turkey Renews Airstrikes on Northern Iraq
No details regarding the possible damage or causalities of the Turkish attacks have been released so far.

On December 12th, local witnesses reported that Turkey carried out an airstrike against the PKK positions in Iraq's Duhok. Turkish attacks were conducted on PKK positions in Jabal Matin in Al-Amadiya.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the European Union, and the United States. Ankara accuses the European countries and Washington of supporting the group despite being on their terrorism lists.

Based on the news sources of Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Turkey has established 58 military bases in the mountainous areas of this region in the past two and a half years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
28 December 2022
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
28 December 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
28 December 2022
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
27 December 2022
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
27 December 2022
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
26 December 2022
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
26 December 2022
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
26 December 2022
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
25 December 2022
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022