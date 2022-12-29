0
Thursday 29 December 2022 - 09:06

Iran: Window to Reach Agreement in Vienna Not to Remain Open Forever

Story Code : 1032603
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day visit during which he met top-ranking Omani officials, including the Sultan of Oman, Abdollahian said Tehran welcomes any initiative on the part of Muscat “to reach a good, strong and stable agreement.”

“The window to reach an agreement on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not be open always,” the top Iranian diplomat asserted, adding that the window will be shut if the opposite parties, especially the Americans, continue to behave hypocritically and unrealistically.

He further mentioned that “We haven’t closed [the window], but if the Westerners want to continue their hypocritical and interventionist behavior, we will move in another direction [plan].

After arriving in Oman on Tuesday, Iran’s top diplomat described Oman as the "epicenter" of regional talks, saying Muscat had always played a "benevolent role" with regard to regional issues.

In parallel, he viewed that his underway visit resembles an opportunity for examination of the countries’ mutual affairs, and also a chance for assessment of issues “that have to be [addressed] at a faster pace.”
