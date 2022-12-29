Twitter’s Turmoil Continues: Major Outage Leaves Users Unable to Log On

Islam Times - Twitter has suffered a major outage, leaving many users unable to access the popular social media platform.

Some users attempting to log on to the microblogging site late on Wednesday were greeted with an error message.Downdetector, which tracks website outages, said it had received more than 8,700 user reports of problems with the site as of 7:30am EST [12:30 pm GMT].“User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 7:13 EST,” Downdetector said in a tweet.The outage, which appears to be affecting multiple countries, has not brought down the site completely, with many users still able to access the platform. Some users also reported differences in performance between the desktop and mobile versions of the platform.Elon Musk, who brought Twitter in October for $44bn, tweeted late on Wednesday that the site, “Works for me.”The outage appeared to have eased within several hours of its occurrence, with Downdetector collecting just 774 user reports of errors as of 10:11pm EST.The outage is the latest example of turmoil at Twitter since Musk’s takeover, which has polarized the platform’s users.Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and one of the world’s richest men, has slashed the platform’s workforce, introduced a paid subscriber service and overseen controversial changes to its moderation policies, which he has cast as a win for free speech.