0
Thursday 29 December 2022 - 09:11

Belgrade Urges Kosovo Serbs to Remove Barricades

Story Code : 1032607
Belgrade Urges Kosovo Serbs to Remove Barricades
Ethnic Serbs in the north of the breakaway province had put up roadblocks three weeks ago, in protest over the arrest of several Serbs and the deployment of heavily armed ethnic Albanian police in their communities.

The request to dismantle the roadblocks came after the EU and US gave written guarantees that “participants in the peaceful protests against [ethnic Albanian PM Albin] Kurti’s terror will not be arrested,” according to Goran Rakic, a local Serb political leader, who spoke to Serbian channel TV Pink.

Moreover, NATO’s peacekeeping force KFOR also issued new guarantees that “Kosovo Security Forces” won’t be deployed to the Serb-majority counties in the north of the province, he added.

Pristina’s police were not supposed to be in the north, under the provisions of the 2013 Brussels Agreement with Belgrade, which Kurti’s government has said it had no intention of honoring.

The trucks and tractors blocking roads in the north of Kosovo have not yet been removed, however, as the local Serbs are waiting for a visit from Vucic himself, anticipated later in the evening.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
28 December 2022
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
28 December 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
28 December 2022
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
27 December 2022
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
27 December 2022
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
26 December 2022
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
26 December 2022
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
26 December 2022
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
Putin: 100% Sure Patriot Systems to be Destroyed in Ukraine
25 December 2022
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
Moroccans Hold Protests against Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime
25 December 2022
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
Preparations Made for Commemorating Martyrdom Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani
25 December 2022