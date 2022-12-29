0
Thursday 29 December 2022 - 20:43

A Message from Behind Al-Khalifa Bars: Sheikh Ali Salman Slams Bahrain’s Crackdown

Story Code : 1032718
The 57-year-old secretary general of Bahrain's dissolved opposition group, the Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, in a message on Wednesday denounced harsh punishments for pro-democracy advocates, dissolution of their associations, and killing of activists and their supporters.

He pointed to the efforts undertaken by his group and other prominent opposition parties and figures to resolve the political crisis in the country and underlined the need for the implementation of meaningful reforms.

“The endeavors put in by political leaders and currents to save and uplift the country resulted in harsh punishments for pro-democracy advocates, dissolution of their associations, killing of activists and their supporters, as well as imprisonment, deportation and political isolation of dissident figures,” Sheikh Salman said.

In parallel, he added, “Absence of real dialogue and genuine reforms chiefly account for grave crises worldwide, and Bahrain is no exception.”

The renowned Bahraini cleric also lamented the Al-Khalifa regime’s refusal to hold reconciliation talks with the opposition.

“If the negotiations had taken place and human rights, as well as economic progress, had been taken into account, the budget deficit would not have deepened and there would be no need to levy taxes on the public," he remarked in his address.

“No one should be under the illusion that suppression of idealism and democracy, freedom and respect for human rights would notch up a victory. It would actually result in self-inflicted harm and its losses would be enormous.”
