Thursday 29 December 2022 - 21:44

Massive Drills Planned in Hormuz Strait, Indian Ocean: Iran’s Army

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari made the announcement to reporters on Thursday, adding that the joint drills — codenamed Zolfaqar 1401 — will begin later tonight with the key motto of “self-confidence, power, sustainable security” to promote the combat capability of the Armed Forces.

He added that the infantry and armored units as well as mechanized regiments of the Army’s Ground Force, air defense systems, subsurface, surface and flying vessels and rangers of the Navy will participate. Strategic bombers of the Air Force will also provide logistical support.

The maneuvers are aimed at improving planning skills, conducting, directing and evaluating joint operations and synergizing the defense power of the Army’s four main divisions.

Sayyari said the drills also focus on enhancing the skills of the Army’s commanders and personnel in using the combat units and the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, drones, electronic and cyber warfare systems.

The commander said the participants will also practice conducting operations in special environments, including those contaminated with biological, chemical and nuclear agents, electronic warfare, and adverse weather conditions.

Sayyari stressed the importance of establishing security in West Asia by relying on the capabilities of the regional countries and their unity.

The massive drills, he said, will remind the regional states of the existing capacities and the fact that they do not need any foreign powers to ensure security in the region.

The presence of extra-regional countries and warmongers has always brought nothing to the West Asia region but insecurity, war and occupation, Sayyari emphasized.

He said the extra-regional countries, particularly the US and Britain, must exit the region so that regional countries can establish stability and peace in their neighborhood.

The Zolfaqar 1401 joint exercise aims to show that the arms embargoes against Iran are ineffective as the country possesses domestically-manufactured equipment.
