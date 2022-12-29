0
Thursday 29 December 2022 - 21:56

Saudis Target Yemen's Saada in Fresh Artillery Attack

Story Code : 1032738
Saudis Target Yemen
One civilian was killed and several others were wounded in the Saudi attacks.

Three people were also wounded during the Saudi artillery attacks on Yemen on Wednesday.

A Yemeni health official says nearly 3,000 civilians, including African refugees, lost their lives or sustained injuries this year as a result of artillery and missile strikes by Saudi military forces in Yemen’s Sa'ada.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistical support from the United States and other Western states.

The objective was to re-instate the Riyadh-friendly regime of former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functioning government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
Source : YemenReports
Comment


