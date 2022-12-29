Turkish Forces Nab 26 ISIL Terror Suspects

Islam Times - At least 26 people with suspected links to the ISIL terrorist group were arrested in Turkey, security sources said.

Turkish counterterrorism police arrested six people linked to the ISIL terror group in Cankiri province, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.Digital materials were also seized in the operation.In the central Kayseri province, nine foreign nationals were nabbed in simultaneous raids at different locations, Anadolu news agency reported.Another 11 ISIL suspects were caught in operations in Sanliurfa and Manisa provinces.This is while Turkey, despite its claims of fighting terrorism, during the Syrian crisis was one of the factors supporting the terrorists in various ways, including opening the borders.