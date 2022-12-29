0
Thursday 29 December 2022 - 22:01

Netanyahu Returns as PM, Opposition Figures Make Stormy Reactions: Zionist Media

Story Code : 1032741
Netanyahu Returns as PM, Opposition Figures Make Stormy Reactions: Zionist Media
Confidence in the government was confirmed by 63 of the 64 coalition members, constituting a narrow but cohesive majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

With a total of 15 years in two stints in the country’s top seat — he is now beginning his third — Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. This will be his sixth government, and by allying far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties to his right-wing Likud, it will be his and the country’s most hardline to date.

According to coalition agreements signed between Likud and each of its five partner parties, as well as the government’s published guiding principles, the incoming government will prioritize comprehensive judicial reform, including a commitment to pass a High Court override law designed to reduce judicial checks on executive and legislative power, expand settlement and consider West Bank annexation policy, combat the cost of living, and further centralize ultra-Orthodox control over state “Jewish” services.

Speaking to the Knesset plenum before the vote of confidence, Netanyahu presented three top priorities for his new government: stopping Iran’s nuclear program, developing state infrastructure — with an emphasis on connecting the so-called periphery to the center of the country — and restoring internal security and governance.

Many ministries have been split or repackaged. Others are scheduled for ministerial rotation, had pieces cleaved off or appended, or have more than one minister. Only five of the 31 ministers are women, and one, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Galit Distal Atbaryan, has yet to have a clear role delineated. Another, Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, was appointed in the hours between when Netanyahu presented his government to the Knesset and the swearing-in.

The Knesset passed a contentious law on Wednesday to cement broad political control over the Israeli Police, according to the Times of Israel Website.

On Tuesday, Knesset passed legislation that now allows anyone convicted of offenses but not given a custodial sentence to serve as a minister. A second law passed allows for two ministers to serve in the same office.

A storm of negative reactions and remarks faced the new Zionist government inside the entity as those who considered themselves as the ‘guards of democracy’.

The former chief of staff Dan Halotz warned Netanyahu against the expected collapse of the occupation entity, claiming that the latter would not fall in this trap.

The ex-defense minister Moshe Yaalon said that the new government would destroy the regime, adding that the Israelis would pay a heavy price for the extremist policies of the new government.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
“Israel’s” Outgoing Gantz to Pilots: Prepare to Attack Iran!
“Israel’s” Outgoing Gantz to Pilots: Prepare to Attack Iran!
29 December 2022
Arab World Aversion to Israelis Is Grounding Normalization Process
Arab World Aversion to Israelis Is Grounding Normalization Process
29 December 2022
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
28 December 2022
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
28 December 2022
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
28 December 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
28 December 2022
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
27 December 2022
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
Iran to France over Attacking Protests: Respect Human Rights
27 December 2022
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Majority of Germans against Sending Tanks to Ukraine
26 December 2022
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
“Israel” Holds New Drills along Lebanese Border
26 December 2022
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
IRGC Arrests Seven Ringleaders Of UK-linked Criminal Network in Iran’s Kerman Province
26 December 2022