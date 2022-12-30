0
Friday 30 December 2022 - 09:10

Massive Rallies in Tehran to Mark Day 9b Epic: Allegiance to Islamic Establishment

The demonstrators, in their thousands, gathered at the Imam Hossein Square of Tehran on Thursday to denounce any acts of violence and sabotage by domestic rioters and foreign-backed rabble-rousers against the Islamic Republic.

The occasion, known as Dey 9 epic, refers to the huge demonstrations held in Tehran and other cities on the ninth day of the Persian calendar month of Dey, which falls on December 30, in support of the Islamic Republic.

The million-strong rallies restored tranquility to the country after months of political wrangling and foreign-sponsored riots, and ended what the Iranian authorities described as sedition ensuing the presidential election in June 2009.

During the riots, a group of demonstrators offended the Iranian people’s sanctities on the Day of Ashura, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein [AS], the third Shia Imam and grandson of the Prophet Muhammad [PBUH].

Each year, Iranians mark the occasion with rallies but the demonstrations in the past two years were held by cars and vehicles due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a communique issued at the end of Thursday’s rallies, the demonstrators said the street riots are now over in Iran but the enemies have embarked on taking revenge on the nation through sanctions, and disruption of the monetary system and the foreign exchange market with the aim of creating economic problems for the people.

The communique said the enemies, by instilling intensified mistrust into the market, are trying to create a sense of insecurity and cause despair, impose a new wave of inflation on Iran's economy, ramp up grievances and marginalize the achievements of the Islamic Revolution.

The demonstrators also expressed gratitude to the Iranian Armed Forces and appreciated the efforts and measures by the country’s security and intelligence apparatus in defending national security.

“We will not tolerate any malicious intent against the security and territorial integrity of our country, and in case of any possible threat, we, are fully ready along with the Armed Forces to confront the enemies and to give a response to the aggressor country to make it regret” its measures, the communique noted.

The demonstrators also called for a “decisive and strict” approach towards rioters and perpetrators of violent acts in the country.
