Friday 30 December 2022 - 09:11

Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen on Thursday, Al-Nakhalah touched upon the continued “Israeli” aggression on the occupied territories, noting that a “true armed intifada is taking place in the West Bank.”

“We are fighting the United States in ‘Israel’, for it is its main backer. Meanwhile, we do not see any backers of Palestine aside from Iran, Hezbollah, and Syria,” he said.

He further stated that the resistance group is ready to receive support from any other Islamic country, calling on the Arab world to “fulfill their duties” toward Palestine.

In parallel, Al-Nakhalah said the enemy seeks to “delude” the world by claiming that Iran is using Palestinians as “cannon fodders” in its war against ‘Israel’, highlighting, “this is a false narrative.”

Elsewhere, the Resistance group chief said he expects a new round of “Israeli” aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip in 2023.

“Gaza is not isolated from the developments in the West Bank, and it is preparing itself for battle. It is not completely off the table for Gaza to maintain a presence on the battlefield,” he said.

Resistance forces in Gaza will support the West Bank “through thick and thin”, he said, adding that they are ready to participate in any battle if the situation calls for an intervention.

The remarks come amid the increasing “Israeli” violence in the occupied territories which has made 2022 the deadliest year for Palestinians.

 “The new cabinet seeks to expand settlements in the West Bank and we will confront it,” Al-Nakhalah said, expressing hopes for increased support from Arab countries.
