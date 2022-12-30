US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden has signed a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill into law, averting a government shutdown after weeks of partisan debate. In addition to funding federal agencies, the legislation contains measures barring TikTok on government devices and around $45 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Biden announced the move in a social media post on Thursday night while still on vacation in the US Virgin Islands, saying the bill would cap off a “year of historic progress.”“It’ll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, [Violence Against Women Act] funding – and gets crucial assistance to Ukraine,” he said.The bill sets aside $773 billion for non-defense discretionary spending – 6% higher compared to last year – and $858 billion for the military, or an increase of $76 billion over 2021. Another $45 billion will go to Ukraine, including $9 billion to train and equip the country’s armed forces, $13 billion in economic assistance, $4 billion for refugee relief efforts and $300 million for local police and border guards. Additionally, $687 million will help to replenish strained US weapons stocks, following more than $20Federal workers will also be prohibited from downloading the TikTok app on government devices under the new legislation, after some lawmakers raised privacy concerns about its Beijing-based parent firm, ByteDance. Echoing other Republicans, Senator Josh Hawley has argued the application poses “a major security risk to the United States,” saying “until it is forced to sever ties with China completely, it has no place on government devices.”