Islam Times - At least 10 workers were killed and two were injured in an attack that targeted buses carrying them in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor.

Local Syrian sources reported that 3 buses carrying workers in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor came under attack on Friday.According to the sources, this terrorist 10 killed ten workers, injuring two others.The sources released no further detail about the incident.So far no group claimed responsibility for the attack.