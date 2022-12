Islam Times - News sources reported that a drone has crashed in the Bahrakah region in Iraq's northern city of Erbil.

According to local sources, the drone crashed in an empty place in the Bahrakah area in Erbil on Thursday.According to the preliminary reports, the incident left no casualties.More details about the crash of this drone have not been released.This comes as Sumeria News reported that a drone packed with explosives crashed in the Bahrakah area of ​​Erbil province.