Friday 30 December 2022 - 11:23

Iran’s Top Commander: Our Response to “Israeli” Threats to be Decisive, Devastating

Rashid further threatened the countries against providing bases and facilities to the “Israeli” entity that seeks to threaten Iran’s national security.

“Such bases will be targeted by Iranian armed forces, the Iranian General said on the sidelines of the Iran Army's Zolfaghar 1401 Joint Military drills.

He also reminded the extra-regional enemies that Iranian armed forces will fight with “combined power” against the enemies, stressing that this will be a devastating power.

In parallel, Rashid noted that the Iran Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard have a consensus that the Zionist regime is a threat to Iran’s national security.

“The Zionist regime, which is under the full support of other countries, is a destructive military security threat to all countries in the region and Iran,” he also added.

Meanwhile, the top Iranian commander underlined that “The threatening actions of the Zionist entity against the interests and national security of Iran will be faced with a definite response by the Iranian armed forces.”
