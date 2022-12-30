0
Friday 30 December 2022 - 21:34

UAVs Carry Out Missions in Iranian Army Drill

The Iranian Army on Thursday night started a large-scale military exercises in an area stretching from the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern tip of the Indian Ocean.

A range of advanced unmanned aircraft have been used in the joint drills -codenamed Zolfaqar 1401.

The spokesperson for the war game said the main stage of the drill included reconnaissance and combat operations by the Mohajer-6, Ababil-3 and Arash drones.

General Alireza Sheikh said Mohajer-6 is a tactical and combat drone with a range of 2,000 kilometers, noting that the aerial vehicle can carry a payload of 40 kilograms.

The Army units also exercised amphibious operations in the drill, during which the Navy commandos conquered target areas along the Makran coasts with a range of tactics and weapons, including speedboats, assault ships, wet subs, and rocket-launching frigates.

In another operation on Friday, the Navy’s Tunb amphibious ship carried armored units to the coastal zones of the war game.

The amphibious warfare ship, employed to land and support ground forces on enemy territory, disembarked T-72 tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles during beaching operation.

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari has said that the infantry and armored units as well as mechanized regiments of the Army’s Ground Force, air defense systems, subsurface, surface and flying vessels and rangers of the Navy have taken part in the war game. Strategic bombers of the Air Force will also provide logistical support.

The drill is aimed at improving planning skills, conducting, directing and evaluating joint operations and synergizing the defense power of the Army’s four main divisions.
