SpaceX Launches Israeli Reconnaissance Satellite

Islam Times - SpaceX rang out 2022 a few days early with a nighttime launch from California to haul an Israeli reconnaissance satellite into orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Israeli Earth-imaging satellite EROS C-3 into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California late Thursday night, releasing the payload into orbit about 15 minutes after leaving Earth."This is our 61st and final SpaceX launch of 2022," Jesse Anderson, SpaceX's production and engineering manager, said during a live webcast.EROS C-3, short for Earth Resources Observation Satellite C3, is an Earth observation satellite built to enable "defense and intelligence organizations to conduct operations under complete confidentiality and data protection," according to its maker ImageSat International. It cost about $186 million, according to Spaceflight Now.EROS-C3 has a resolution of about one foot (30 centimeters) for greyscale images and two feet (60 cm) for multispectral imagery. By the end of the decade, it will form part of a quartet of EROS satellites that will work alongside two synthetic aperture radar satellites, space.com reported.