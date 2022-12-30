Spokesman Raps Bibi’s Anti-Iran Comments

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry slammed the baseless claims that prime minister of the Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu has made against Iran as an attempt to shape identity for himself and his illegitimate regime.

“The Zionist regime’s same old prime minister who is known to all is after fabricating identity for himself and the illegitimate regime of Israel by repeating his bogus claims against Iran,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.“More than 70 years of struggles by the Zionist regime to exit its identity crisis, which has been simultaneous with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other moves against human rights, are the result of the wrong policies and measures of Britain, the US and some European countries in supporting the illegitimate entity,” he added, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.“Palestine is not destroyable, while decay lies in the essence and nature of the Zionist regime,” the Iranian spokesman added.Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet to the Israeli regime’s parliament, or Knesset, on Thursday, Netanyahu outlined three big missions for his coalition, the first of which was stopping Iran’s nuclear program.Netanyahu, along with his coalition partners, has a majority in the Knesset. He was heckled during his speech to the Knesset, with opponents chanting that he was “weak”.