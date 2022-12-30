0
Friday 30 December 2022 - 21:37

Spokesman Raps Bibi’s Anti-Iran Comments

Story Code : 1032904
Spokesman Raps Bibi’s Anti-Iran Comments
“The Zionist regime’s same old prime minister who is known to all is after fabricating identity for himself and the illegitimate regime of Israel by repeating his bogus claims against Iran,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

“More than 70 years of struggles by the Zionist regime to exit its identity crisis, which has been simultaneous with genocide, plunder, forced displacement and scores of other moves against human rights, are the result of the wrong policies and measures of Britain, the US and some European countries in supporting the illegitimate entity,” he added, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

“Palestine is not destroyable, while decay lies in the essence and nature of the Zionist regime,” the Iranian spokesman added.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet to the Israeli regime’s parliament, or Knesset, on Thursday, Netanyahu outlined three big missions for his coalition, the first of which was stopping Iran’s nuclear program.

Netanyahu, along with his coalition partners, has a majority in the Knesset. He was heckled during his speech to the Knesset, with opponents chanting that he was “weak”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
30 December 2022
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
30 December 2022
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
30 December 2022
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
29 December 2022
“Israel’s” Outgoing Gantz to Pilots: Prepare to Attack Iran!
“Israel’s” Outgoing Gantz to Pilots: Prepare to Attack Iran!
29 December 2022
Arab World Aversion to Israelis Is Grounding Normalization Process
Arab World Aversion to Israelis Is Grounding Normalization Process
29 December 2022
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
28 December 2022
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
28 December 2022
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
28 December 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
28 December 2022
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
27 December 2022
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022