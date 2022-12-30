0
Friday 30 December 2022 - 21:42

3 Yemenis Killed, Injured in Mine Explosion in Al-Hudaidah

Story Code : 1032906
3 Yemenis Killed, Injured in Mine Explosion in Al-Hudaidah
Media sources reported on Friday that an explosion took place city of al-Darihami, south Yemeni province of Al-Hudaidah.

According to the reports, the incident was caused by the explosion of landmines planted in the Hays area by Saudi aggressors.

In a relevant development, a Yemeni military source announced that more than 30 people were killed and injured in fierce clashes between forces of the Southern Transitional Council and Ansar Allah in Yemen in Ad Dali' Governorate.
Comment


Featured Stories
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
30 December 2022
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
30 December 2022
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
30 December 2022
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
29 December 2022
“Israel’s” Outgoing Gantz to Pilots: Prepare to Attack Iran!
“Israel’s” Outgoing Gantz to Pilots: Prepare to Attack Iran!
29 December 2022
Arab World Aversion to Israelis Is Grounding Normalization Process
Arab World Aversion to Israelis Is Grounding Normalization Process
29 December 2022
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
28 December 2022
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
28 December 2022
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
28 December 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
28 December 2022
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
27 December 2022
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022