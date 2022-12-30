3 Yemenis Killed, Injured in Mine Explosion in Al-Hudaidah

Islam Times - Two civilians were killed and another was seriously injured in a land-mine explosion caused by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's Al-Hudaidah province.

Media sources reported on Friday that an explosion took place city of al-Darihami, south Yemeni province of Al-Hudaidah.According to the reports, the incident was caused by the explosion of landmines planted in the Hays area by Saudi aggressors.In a relevant development, a Yemeni military source announced that more than 30 people were killed and injured in fierce clashes between forces of the Southern Transitional Council and Ansar Allah in Yemen in Ad Dali' Governorate.