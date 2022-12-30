0
Friday 30 December 2022 - 21:49

Explosions Hit US Military Base Eastern Syria

Story Code : 1032909
Explosions Hit US Military Base Eastern Syria
The Al-Omar oil field base is the largest military base of the US forces in the east of Deir Ezzor.

Following the explosions, US fighter jets and drones flew widely in the skies of towns and villages around Al-Omar Square, the Russian Sputnik news agency quoted local Syrian sources.

The amount of damage and possible injuries among the US forces have not been announced.

The al-Omar oil field is the largest oil field in Syria. In the last few years, the American invaders have attempted to steal Syria's oil resources.
