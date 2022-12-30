Sayyed Nasrallah Speech Canceled Due to Health Reasons

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s speech which was scheduled for tonight (Friday) has been cancelled over health reasons, the party’s Media Relation Office announced in a statement.

“Hezbollah’s Media Relations’ Office announces the cancelation of S.G. Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah after his eminence contracted flu,” the statement said.The health situation of Sayyed Nasrallah “hinders him to speak in a normal way as usual, and he is receiving the appropriate treatment,” the statement added.It noted that Sayyed Nasrallah will deliver a speech next Tuesday, January 3, 2023 on the third martyrdom anniversary of prominent Axis of Resistance commanders Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.The two senior commanders were martyred in a US strike ordered by former president Donald Trump near Baghdad airport.