Sayyed Nasrallah Speech Canceled Due to Health Reasons
Story Code : 1032911
“Hezbollah’s Media Relations’ Office announces the cancelation of S.G. Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah after his eminence contracted flu,” the statement said.
The health situation of Sayyed Nasrallah “hinders him to speak in a normal way as usual, and he is receiving the appropriate treatment,” the statement added.
It noted that Sayyed Nasrallah will deliver a speech next Tuesday, January 3, 2023 on the third martyrdom anniversary of prominent Axis of Resistance commanders Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.
The two senior commanders were martyred in a US strike ordered by former president Donald Trump near Baghdad airport.