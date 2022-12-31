0
Saturday 31 December 2022 - 09:37

Iranian Commander: Harsh Response Awaiting Any Aggressor

Story Code : 1032981
Iranian Commander: Harsh Response Awaiting Any Aggressor
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Zolfaqar 1401 joint drills, Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said around 200 tactical exercises have been conducted in the war game, including various missile tests.

The commander said the large-scale drill, held in an area stretching from the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern tip of the Indian Ocean, indicates the Army’s capability to protect Iran’s territorial integrity and independence.

The Army’s success in staging this war game reminds the enemies that whenever and wherever they make a move against Iran’s territorial integrity, they will be given a response that will make them regret it, he added.

The Army’s infantry and armored units as well as mechanized regiments of the Ground Force, air defense systems, subsurface, surface and flying vessels and rangers of the Navy have taken part in the war game. Strategic bombers of the Air Force have also provided logistical support.

The drill is aimed at improving planning skills, conducting, directing and evaluating joint operations and synergizing the defense power of the Army’s four main divisions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
30 December 2022
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
30 December 2022
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
30 December 2022
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
29 December 2022
“Israel’s” Outgoing Gantz to Pilots: Prepare to Attack Iran!
“Israel’s” Outgoing Gantz to Pilots: Prepare to Attack Iran!
29 December 2022
Arab World Aversion to Israelis Is Grounding Normalization Process
Arab World Aversion to Israelis Is Grounding Normalization Process
29 December 2022
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
Syria: Expelling US Occupation Forces Not Out of Reach
28 December 2022
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
North Korean Leader Unveils New Goals to Boost Military Power
28 December 2022
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
Journo: Saudi University Prof. Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison Over Tweets
28 December 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022
28 December 2022
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
Israel Keeps Working to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Status Quo: Research Center
27 December 2022
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
US Concerned about China’s Activity near Taiwan
27 December 2022