Saturday 31 December 2022 - 20:41

Iran: Indictment of Martyr Soleimani’s Assassins Nearly Ready

Story Code : 1033059
Iran: Indictment of Martyr Soleimani’s Assassins Nearly Ready
Abbas Ali Kadkhodaie said on Saturday that some good measures have been taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran and various institutions in the country, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country’s judiciary system, to prosecute the assassins of General Soleimani.

Kadkhodaie added that Iranian judges and prosecutors have been pursuing the case to help it lead to an acceptable legal outcome.

He termed the assassination of General Soleimani as an unforgivable crime, saying that the US officials responsible for it must be brought to justice.

“The US violated all of its international obligations by assassinating General Soleimani,” said the official, adding that non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, compliance with human rights standards, and respect for the sovereignty and independence of nations are among the obligations violated by the US in General Soleimani’s case.

Kadkhodaie reiterated Iran’s strategy to fight and resist foreigners in the West Asia region, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran was at forefront of the fight against terrorist groups like the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] when General Soleimani was martyred on January 3, 2020.
