Iraq Military Kills 13 Daesh Terrorists in Diyala Province

Islam Times - Thirteen Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorists were killed in the most recent Iraqi airstrikes in the eastern province of Diyala, according to the Iraqi military.

Quoting the deputy commander Lieutenant General of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) Qais al-Mohammadawi, the media office of the JOC said in a statement that up to 13 Daesh militants were killed in seven airstrikes in the past two days.The JOC said in a statement Wednesday that their aircraft bombarded two hideouts housing about 10 Daesh militants in the Narin area, some 175 km northeast of the capital Baghdad, possibly killing all of them.Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against Takfiri terrorists to counter their intensified activities.The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of Daesh in 2017.However, its remnants have since melted into urban centers, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.