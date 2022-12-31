Haj Qassem Martyrdom Source of Power: Kanaani

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that the martyrdom of Lt. General Soleimani, which was a clear example of organized state terrorism.

Speaking at the specialized roundtable on combating terrorism and extremism in the West Asian region Nasser Kan’ani said, “Haj Qassem’s personality is multidimensional.”Referring to the Islamic Revolution Leader’s statement that the school of Haj Qassem is worthy of study, Kan’ani reminded that his multidimensional personality is so great that one can see Haj Qassem’s approach, ethics, politics, battle, peace, negotiation and other aspects in the form of a school to be studied and investigated.Referring to Haj Qassem’s unique ability in power production, Kanaani stated that he produced national and international power for the Islamic world and the Resistance movement and front.Kanaani also pointed to the Leader’s interpretation that Martyr Soleimani showed that one could be a national figure and an Ummah one at the same time. “Haj Qassem put the two together well.”Considering Martyr Soleimani as a unifier and consensus builder in the national field, Kanaani added that Haj Qassem was an all-encompassing, non-partisan personality, and he was literally a soldier of the nation, the Establishment, and the country.Regarding the international field, he showed that he can build strength for both the Islamic world and the comprehensive Resistance front, adding the Iranian diplomat.Kanaani noted that Haj Qassem was a unifier and power builder all his life, and martyring him cowardly, which was a clear example of organized state terrorism, was also a power builder.Stating that the cost of an organized, public and official assassination was probably less than the tolerance of his personality, Kanaani pointed out that they [Americans] paid all the costs and assassinated this prominent figure.Referring to Haj Qassem’s national and transnational popularity, Kanaani stated, “We witnessed a large number of nations in different geographical areas participating in the funeral of this martyr.”Stating that the existential dimensions of this great and power-creating personality still produce power for the Resistance front after his martyrdom, the Iranian diplomat said that we still see his existential dimensions in different geopolitical dimensions of the region.Kanaani pointed to the Leader’s interpretation that Martyr Soleimani was the international figure of the Resistance.