18 People Killed, Injured in Kabul Airport Explosion

Islam Times - Media sources reported on Sunday morning that 18 people were killed and injured in an explosion that took place near Kabul International Airport.

An Afghan security source also told Aljazeera reported that at least 10 people were killed and 8 others were injured in this incident.

According to the preliminary reports, officials and police forces have blocked the roads leading to the scene of the explosion.

The ambulances and military vehicles have been dispatched toward the scene, the sources also reported.

Some other new sources reported that a fire broke out near the building of the Afgan Interior Ministry leading to the airport.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafee confirmed the news, saying that a number of Afghan citizens were killed in the incident.