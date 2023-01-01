0
Sunday 1 January 2023 - 09:13

Tehran to Host Martyr Soleimani Ideology Intl. Conference

Story Code : 1033113
Tehran to Host Martyr Soleimani Ideology Intl. Conference
The Secretary of the Martyr Soleimani's Ideology international conference Hossein Akbari told reporters on Saturday that 230 papers in different languages, including Farsi, Arabic and English will be presented at the event. 

The articles of this conference have ISC permission and they can still be submitted until the end of May, he added.

He said that the meeting would be held on Wednesday and Thursday, January 4 and 5, 2023, in the presence of some leaders of the Resistance Front from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan as well as some of the Iranian officials.    

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament, is scheduled to deliver the opening speech on the first day, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will deliver a speech in the closing ceremony.

Also, the Scientific Secretary of the conference, Ebrahim Motaghi, pointed to the various dimensions of martyr Soleimani's character and said: "On the second day of this conference, we will have eight specialized panels, in each of which we will address these dimensions."

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units' (PMU) Second-in-Command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated along with their companions in a US drone strike authorized by the former US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

General Soleimani and his companions were highly popular because of their key role in eliminating the US-backed ISIS terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

General Soleimani was assassinated by the US while he was in Baghdad at the official invitation of the Iraqi government.
Comment


Featured Stories
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
31 December 2022
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
31 December 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
31 December 2022
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
30 December 2022
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
30 December 2022
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
30 December 2022
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
30 December 2022
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
29 December 2022