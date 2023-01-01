Tehran to Host Martyr Soleimani Ideology Intl. Conference

Islam Times - Tehran will host the first international conference of Martyr Soleimani's Ideology in the current week.

The Secretary of the Martyr Soleimani's Ideology international conference Hossein Akbari told reporters on Saturday that 230 papers in different languages, including Farsi, Arabic and English will be presented at the event.The articles of this conference have ISC permission and they can still be submitted until the end of May, he added.He said that the meeting would be held on Wednesday and Thursday, January 4 and 5, 2023, in the presence of some leaders of the Resistance Front from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan as well as some of the Iranian officials.Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Parliament, is scheduled to deliver the opening speech on the first day, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will deliver a speech in the closing ceremony.Also, the Scientific Secretary of the conference, Ebrahim Motaghi, pointed to the various dimensions of martyr Soleimani's character and said: "On the second day of this conference, we will have eight specialized panels, in each of which we will address these dimensions."General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units' (PMU) Second-in-Command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated along with their companions in a US drone strike authorized by the former US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.General Soleimani and his companions were highly popular because of their key role in eliminating the US-backed ISIS terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.General Soleimani was assassinated by the US while he was in Baghdad at the official invitation of the Iraqi government.