Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant

The United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution seeking an official legal opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding the consequences of Israel’s ongoing occupation of the West Bank and Gaza. Adopted on Friday, the measure was celebrated by Palestinian leaders as a first step toward accountability.The resolution passed with the support of 87 countries. The 26 “no” votes included the US, Israel, UK, Germany, Italy, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Another 53 countries abstained.Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Israeli regime, stated that the UN General Assembly resolution on Palestine is unimportant.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that a UN General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an opinion on Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories was “disgusting”, adding that this regime would not be bound by it.