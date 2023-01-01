0
Sunday 1 January 2023 - 10:15

Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy

Story Code : 1033122
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
In an interview with al-Masirah news channel on Saturday evening, Mohammad Abd al-Salam, head of Yemen's negotiating team and spokesperson of the Ansarullah movement, considered the ceasefire and the reopening of the airport to be one of the country's most important achievements in the past year.

Abdul Salam stated that this year, the internal front of Yemen was coherent, and noted that the enemy is extremely disappointed because of the solidarity of the Yemeni society.

He also emphasized that the military parades proved that Yemen has the upper hand in terms of self-defense and deterrence.

Pointing out that Yemen always wants a humanitarian ceasefire and separating humanitarian issues from political and military issues, Abdul Salam stated that the other side wants a ceasefire that does not care about humanitarian issues so that it can sort out its priorities within the framework of war and siege.

This Yemeni official emphasized that Sana'a wants to end the humanitarian crisis in this country, Yemen is looking for a permanent ceasefire and has presented its views to the Omani mediator. Any solution should pay employees' salaries from oil and gas revenues based on the 2014 budget, he said

Abdul Salam pointed out that any solution should include the reopening of airports, seaports and routes and the release of prisoners, and pointed out: "Yemenis demands are legitimate and right."
Comment


Featured Stories
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
31 December 2022
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
31 December 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
31 December 2022
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
30 December 2022
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
30 December 2022
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
30 December 2022
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
30 December 2022
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
29 December 2022