Qatar Condemns Israeli Plan to Expand Settlements in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - The foreign ministry of Qatar condemned the new Israeli government's plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank and its "attempts to Judaise" Jerusalem al-Quds.

"Its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli government's plans for settlement expansion and its continued attempts to Judaise Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque," Qatar expressed in a statement on Friday.Qatar stated that the Israeli plans amount to a severe violation of the UN Charter, international law principles, related UN resolutions and a blatant assault on the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, according to the Middle East Monitor.The statement said such moves harm efforts to reach a two-state solution and called on the international community to assume its responsibility in ensuring Israel stops its settlement policy in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.At the same time, the country renewed its "steadfast support for the just Palestinian cause" and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.This statement came just one day after the most extremist and far-right Israeli government ever was sworn in amidst regional and global fears that this government would escalate settlement expansion and the Judaisation of Jerusalem al-Quds.On the eve of swearing in, Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that his new government would reinforce settlement in the occupied West Bank and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.