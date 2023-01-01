Ayatollah Khamenei Leader Lauds Gen. Soleimani for Bringing New Spirit to Resistance Front

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei paid tribute to late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani for breathing fresh spirit into the resistance front.

The family of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani and the officials in charge of holding ceremonies in commemoration of the popular commander met with Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on January 1.In the gathering, the Leader hailed General Soleimani for strengthening the resistance physically, morally and spiritually, noting that the late commander managed to protect, furnish and revive the everlasting and growing phenomenon of resistance against the Zionist regime and the influence of the US and other arrogant countries.Ayatollah Khamenei said he believes that the testimony of Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, a unique human being, about General Soleimani’s struggles is a great means for understanding the importance of General Soleimani’s work in reviving the resistance.Highlighting the progress that the Palestinians have made in confronting the Zionists as well as the achievements of the resistance front in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, the Leader stated, “General Soleimani used the experience that he had attained during the period of the Holy Defense as well as the advice of his comrades to strengthen the resistance by relying on the internal capacities of these same countries.”Ayatollah Khamenei also praised General Soleimani’s accomplishments and referred to the manner in which the General uprooted and put an end to the activities of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group. He stressed the fact that Martyr Soleimani had done very well in that test.The Leader also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Commander of the IRGC Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani, by saying, “Praise God, the void due to the absence of the General (Soleimani) has been filled in many instances.”The Leader added, “The resistance movement considers itself to be the strategic depth and influence of the Islamic Republic and the wings of Islam, and this Movement will continue moving in this direction.”In another part of his speech, the Leader explained that the public honoring of General Soleimani and the voluntary attendance of people in various commemoration ceremonies is a result of General Soleimani’s sincere nature, Khamenei.ir reported.“This year, like last year, people are attending these ceremonies with enthusiasm. By the grace of God, there are no problems or lacks in the meaningful presence of the nation and their appreciation for General Soleimani,” the Leader stated.The Leader further referred to some of the General’s personal characteristics, including his courage, faith, sense of responsibility, willingness to take risks, intelligence, rationality, the way he took the lead in performing unfinished tasks, and the manner in which he moved forward without hesitating or stopping, adding, “The 'sincerity' of the Martyr (Soleimani) was the best of his qualities, and that is why the Lord made him so highly respected, admired, and honored in this world. At the same time, the reward that he will receive in the hereafter is unfathomable to human beings’ minds.”Ayatollah Khamenei spoke of "honesty" as being another of General Soleimani’s attributes and said, “Even though he was involved in complex political issues and undertook great tasks, he was a sincere, honest person. We must all try to produce these qualities within ourselves.”