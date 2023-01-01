0
Sunday 1 January 2023 - 21:02

Two Refugees Killed After Boat Capsizes Off Lebanon

Story Code : 1033194
Three naval vessels and a boat operated by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) took part in a rescue operation off Selaata, north of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, the army said, adding that 232 others refugees were rescued, according to Al Jazeera.

Reports from the northern city of Tripoli – Lebanon’s second-largest and most impoverished – said Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian men, women and children were on the boat that left northern Lebanon after midnight on Friday.

Residents of Tripoli who are in contact with survivors said the dead were a Syrian woman and a Syrian child.

Earlier, the army said a naval patrol had been dispatched to rescue the vessel packed with people attempting to “illegally leave Lebanese waters”.

On Twitter, UNIFIL confirmed it was assisting the Lebanese navy “in search and rescue operation at sea between Beirut and Tripoli where a boat in distress with a large number of people on board was found”.

Dozens of relatives of those rescued streamed into Tripoli port to await their return to shore, AFP news agency said.

Migrants and refugees departing from Lebanon head for Europe, with one of the main destinations being Cyprus, only 175km (110 miles) away.

The UN’s refugee agency has said at least 1,570 individuals, including 186 Lebanese nationals, had embarked or tried to embark on illicit sea journeys from Lebanon between January and November 2021.
