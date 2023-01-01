0
Sunday 1 January 2023 - 21:38

China Accuses US of ‘Slander, Hype’ after Aircraft Clash

Story Code : 1033195
China Accuses US of ‘Slander, Hype’ after Aircraft Clash
The statement late on Saturday came days after the US military claimed that a Chinese J-11 fighter jet had come within 6 meters (20 feet) of a US RC-135 aircraft on December 21, forcing the latter to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision, Al Jazeera reported.

But Tian Julin, a spokesperson for China’s defense ministry, said the US Indo-Pacific Command had distorted facts about the incident and that it was the US aircraft that had engaged in “dangerous maneuvers” against the Chinese jet.

Tian said the US aircraft was conducting intentional close-in reconnaissance on China’s southern coastline when the People’s Liberation Army sent fighter jets to track and monitor the plane.

Despite multiple warnings from the Chinese side, the US aircraft suddenly altered its flight stance in a “dangerous approach movement, which seriously compromised the flight safety of the Chinese military aircraft,” he said.

The defense ministry also released a video of the incident, which it said showed the US aircraft manoeuvring towards the Chinese jet.

“The United States deliberately misleads public opinion … in an attempt to confuse the international audience,” Tian said.

“We solemnly request the US side to restrain the actions of frontline naval and air forces, strictly abide by related international laws and agreements, and prevent accidents in the sea and the air.”

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its sovereign territory, but parts of it are contested by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

Trillions of dollars in trade flow every year through the waterway, which also contains rich fishing grounds and gas fields.

US military planes and ships routinely carry out surveillance operations and travel through the region, moves that China says are not good for peace.

Relations between the US and China have been tense, with friction rising between the world’s two largest economies over a range of issues, including Beijing’s human rights record and its claims over the self-ruled island of Taiwan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
31 December 2022
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
31 December 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
31 December 2022
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
30 December 2022
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
30 December 2022
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
30 December 2022
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
30 December 2022
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
29 December 2022