Iran Top General: Muslim Youths Will Avenge General Soleimani Assassination

Islam Times - The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces says the Muslim world’s youths are bent on avenging the US assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri said in a message on Sunday, two days before the third anniversary of General Solemani’s assassination, that the terrorists behind the heinous act will live their disgraceful lives in fear of the day of revenge.“Revenge against the masterminds and perpetrators of General Soleimani’s assassination will never be removed from the agenda of the youths of the Muslim world and his devotees across the world,” Bagheri said.He said that the perpetrators, when they implemented their evil plot, wrongly thought that they removed the “biggest obstacle in the way of their arrogant and expansionist goals in the geography of the Muslim world.”Bagheri noted that the martyrdom of the “hero of resistance” has opened a path for freedom-seekers in the world which cannot be blocked by anything.The murderers of “our national hero” will be tossed into the dustbin of history after their crime is avenged, he added.The United States assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the IRGC Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq’s popular mobilization units, in a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.The US assassination drew a wave of condemnation from officials and movements throughout the world and triggered huge public protests across the region, with Iraqi lawmakers approving a bill two days after the attack demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country.