Trump Says US 'Like A Third World Country'

Islam Times - Donald Trump claimed America is "like a third world country" during his New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, the former president's private members club.

Addressing hundreds of attendees, Trump said, "We're watching a war waging, we're watching nuclear weapons talked about all the time, we're watching inflation going through the roof. All of these things that we're watching and so unnecessary, and so sad to see. Now we have airports where people can't fly," Newsweek reported.Trump appeared to be referring to the impact of winter storm Elliott and problems at Southwest Airlines, which led to more than 15,000 flights being cancelled between December 22 and 25.The leading Republican continued, "It's sad when people can't come from New York to Florida, we're like a third world country."As he arrived Trump took a number of questions from journalists, though he pointedly declined to answer one reporter who asked whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis "should be investigating the COVID vaccines that your administration helped develop."DeSantis, who has emerged as the main threat to Trump's hope of being the Republican candidate at the 2024 presidential election, has asked a grand jury to investigate "any and all wrongdoing" involving coronavirus vaccines and their use in Florida.However, videos have resurfaced of DeSantis endorsing the vaccines in May 2021, when he said, "My message is the vaccines protect you. Get vaccinated and then live your life as if you're protected."Trump also criticized the FBI, who raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8 as part of an investigation into the handling of official documents, including potential breaches of the Espionage Act.Speaking to a reporter he said, "I think it's a disgrace what's happening with the FBI and with the weaponization of justice. There's never been anything like this and it is disgraceful."A number of videos from the party have emerged on social media, including one showing Donald and Melania Trump's entrance to the sound of Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA".Another clip, apparently recorded by Rudy Giuliani, shows the former New York mayor addressing the camera, though he is largely drowned out by the song Footloose.The video was reposted on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski, a former attorney with over 610,000 followers.PatriotTakes, a Twitter account which describes itself as dedicated to "exposing right wing extremism", posted an 18 second clip showing two women dancing at the party in front of a swimming pool, as dozens of other guests look on.Trump also posted a New Year's message on his Truth Social website, where he took a swipe at Elaine Chao, the Taiwan born wife of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.The former president wrote, "HAPPY NEW YEAR to all of the Radical Left Democrats, Marxist Lunatics, China loving Coco Chow and her Obedient Husband, Mitch, and Clueless RINOS, who are working so hard to DESTROY our once great Country."RINOS, or 'Republicans in name only', is a term Trump supporters use to describe GOP politicians they view as insufficiently conservative.Trump continued, "More importantly, HAPPY NEW YEAR to the Incredible, Brave, and Strong American Patriots who Built, Love, and Cherish America. The REAL leaders of our Country will always remain FAITHFUL and LOYAL to you. The USA will be back, Bigger & Better & Stronger than ever before. GOD BLESS YOU ALL!"