Iranian Submarine Fires Indigenous Torpedoes for First Time

Islam Times - The Iranian Navy submarines annihilated underwater targets by firing domestically-manufactured torpedoes for the first time during the massive military exercises underway in the country’s Southeastern waters.

Iran’s Army began large-scale drills across a zone stretching from the Eastern side of the Hormuz Strait in the Persian Gulf to the Northern part of the Indian Ocean on Friday.On Sunday, the Iranian Kilo-class Tareq attack submarine launched Mi’ad torpedoes for the first time to hit designated naval targets.Qadir submarines also detonated various naval targets with homegrown smart and high-speed Valfajr torpedoes during the wargames.Iranian Army’s Sikorsky SH multi-mission helicopters also launched aerial torpedo into the water, which propelled itself to the target and destroyed it.Thanks to its warhead with huge destructive power, the torpedo can steal up on the targets and annihilate and sink big naval vessels within seconds.A distinguishing feature of Valfajr is the short pre-launch preparation time, which dramatically increases the tactical capabilities, performance, and rapid reaction of the combat units, either warships or submarines.Valfajr is said to have a longer range, more precision, and higher destructive power compared to similar torpedoes.The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes and poses no threat to other states.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.Military officials say Iranian forces are in the best possible conditions and ready for defense against any possible aggression with the most state-of-the-art home-made equipment.Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.