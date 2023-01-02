0
Monday 2 January 2023 - 08:21

Iranian Submarine Fires Indigenous Torpedoes for First Time

Story Code : 1033250
Iranian Submarine Fires Indigenous Torpedoes for First Time
Iran’s Army began large-scale drills across a zone stretching from the Eastern side of the Hormuz Strait in the Persian Gulf to the Northern part of the Indian Ocean on Friday.

On Sunday, the Iranian Kilo-class Tareq attack submarine launched Mi’ad torpedoes for the first time to hit designated naval targets.

Qadir submarines also detonated various naval targets with homegrown smart and high-speed Valfajr torpedoes during the wargames.

Iranian Army’s Sikorsky SH multi-mission helicopters also launched aerial torpedo into the water, which propelled itself to the target and destroyed it.

Thanks to its warhead with huge destructive power, the torpedo can steal up on the targets and annihilate and sink big naval vessels within seconds.

A distinguishing feature of Valfajr is the short pre-launch preparation time, which dramatically increases the tactical capabilities, performance, and rapid reaction of the combat units, either warships or submarines.

Valfajr is said to have a longer range, more precision, and higher destructive power compared to similar torpedoes.

The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes and poses no threat to other states.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.

Military officials say Iranian forces are in the best possible conditions and ready for defense against any possible aggression with the most state-of-the-art home-made equipment.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
31 December 2022
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
31 December 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
31 December 2022
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
30 December 2022
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
30 December 2022
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
30 December 2022
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
30 December 2022
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
29 December 2022