Monday 2 January 2023 - 08:55

Al-Quds’ Force Commander: Revenge To Soleimani’s Martyrdom Began, His Disciplines To Expel US from Region

Ghaani further underlined that “The disciples of Soleimani's school will expel the Americans from the region.”

Referring to Martyr Soleimani’s role in the Resistance Front, the top Iranian commander said that continuing the path of Martyr Soleimani is revenge for his blood. 

In parallel, Ghaani vowed that the revenge against [the masterminds and perpetrators of General Soleimani’s assassination] has begun, warning that that they no longer enjoy peace in their homes.

“After his assassination, the Americans were under pressure because of the crime they committed,” said Ghanni, adding that “the disciples of Soleimani's school will expel the Americans from the region.”
