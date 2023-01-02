0
Monday 2 January 2023 - 09:22

Saudi Arabia Shells Yemen’s Saada: Several Civilians Injured

Story Code : 1033256
Citing local sources speaking on condition of anonymity, the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, reported that 10 civilians, including African refugees, sustained injuries on Sunday evening as the Saudi military struck the Monabbih district.

Eight other people were injured in an artillery attack on the Shada’a district. There were two African asylum seekers among the casualties.

Yemen’s interior minister said his country is engaged in a security war with the United States, noting that "The American enemy is monitoring everything inside the country in order to exploit it and create widespread chaos.”

Major General Abdulkarim Al-Houthi told al-Masirah TV that Washington has strong wishes to make the most of the current situation, which is “neither peace nor war,” and meddles in Yemen’s internal affairs.

Al-Houthi noted that the Yemeni security apparatus will soon reveal a list of spy cells, which are in close contact with the US and the Saudi-led coalition and are aggressively working to undermine the Sana’a-based government.

He underlined Yemeni security services’ heightened vigilance, adding that the Yemeni society is also thwarting the wicked conspiracies that aim to disrupt peace and tranquility in the country.

 
