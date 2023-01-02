Iran: Gen Soleimani’s Assassination A Glaring Example of US Terrorist Act

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the country will keep on its principled policies in the fight against terrorism, so the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani will not create an obstacle in this pursuit.

The ministry issued a statement on the third anniversary of the assassination of the international hero of the fight against terrorism, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.“General Martyr Soleimani’s pivotal role in implementing the strategic policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran to establish regional and international peace and stability and his effective measures in combatting international terrorism and terrorist outfits in the region earned this undying martyr such titles of approbation and honor as ‘the Altruist’, ‘the International Hero of the Fight Against Terrorism’, and ‘the General of Peace’,” it mentioned.The statement further mentioned: “With false claims and pretexts..., the US government planned and carried out a terrorist attack on one of our highest-ranking officials on the soil of a third country while he was on official assignment Iraq.”“Indubitable as it is, the criminal act of assassinating General Soleimani designed and executed by the United States constitutes yet another glaring example of an ‘organized terrorist act’,” it mentioned, noting that “The American regime bears ‘definite international responsibility’ for this crime. In this context, all the agents and principals, instigators, perpetrators and aiders and abettors of this terrorist crime bear responsibility.”Underlining that “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in conjunction with the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other agencies, have adopted, from the very outset, a number of measures premised upon the legal principle of ‘combatting impunity of crimes’ in order to hold the abovementioned to account and bring them to justice,” it clarified that “The Joint Judicial Committee Between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq continues its work to follow up on this American act of terrorism.”“In line with its principled policies to counter terrorism and extremism, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to work towards the establishment of peace and stability at the regional and international level. And although the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani is too great a loss for Iran and Iranians, by no means can it balk the Islamic Republic of Iran of its pursuit of its lofty goals,” the Iranian Foreign ministry stressed.