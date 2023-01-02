Ukrainian Drone Hits Energy Facility Inside Russia: Governor

Islam Times - A Ukrainian drone struck an energy facility in Russia’s Bryansk Region early on Monday, leaving a nearby village without power, Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz has said.

The attack took place in the Klimovsky district, located on the Russia-Ukraine border, Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.There were no fatalities or injuries resulting from the incident, but the energy facility caught fire, he said.A nearby village has been left without power due to the strike, while a hospital and other key sites in the area had to be connected to a reserve power line, the governor said.According to Bogomaz, the blaze has been localized, and repairs will begin as soon as it’s fully extinguished.