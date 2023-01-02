Ukrainian Drone Hits Energy Facility Inside Russia: Governor

The attack took place in the Klimovsky district, located on the Russia-Ukraine border, Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.
There were no fatalities or injuries resulting from the incident, but the energy facility caught fire, he said.
A nearby village has been left without power due to the strike, while a hospital and other key sites in the area had to be connected to a reserve power line, the governor said.
According to Bogomaz, the blaze has been localized, and repairs will begin as soon as it’s fully extinguished.