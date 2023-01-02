Islam Times - The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced on Monday that the country's security forces have managed to dismantle a Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) network in charge of financing logistics and operations of the terror group inside the country.

The intelligence ministry said in a statement today that six main members of the major network have been captured in simultaneous operations in several provinces of Iran."The widespread network was tasked with transferring money from abroad with complicated money-laundering methods and supplying various equipment to the operational and terrorist teams of the MKO in Iran," the statement added.The ringleader of the network, named Ali Mohammad Dowlati, is an important element of the MKO terrorist group that owns offices and institutions in the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands, it noted.Dowlati supported the operational terrorist teams and provided the necessary financial and logistical support for them in cooperation with Albania, the UAE and the Netherlands, the statement read.The detainee had contacts with several intermediaries affiliated with the MKO inside Iran, oversaw the process of money transaction via multi-layered money-laundering methods, delivered money, weapons, ammunition and technical and communication gear to the terrorist teams, and even recruited thugs for participation in riots in Iran, the ministry said.One of the elements that has been arrested is the father of an operational member of terrorist teams that had been captured around three years ago, and whose affiliation with a major industrial university of Iran resulted in a massive onslaught by the hostile media against the Iranian security and judicial organizations, it added.A probe has been conducted into the network and their middlemen, adding that the elements residing abroad will be prosecuted by Interpol on charges of financing terrorism and organized money-laundering, according to the statement.The intelligence ministry warned the countries hosting the MKO terrorists, including Albania, the Netherlands and the UAE, that the presence of MKO, whose nature is based on crisis and crime, will only aggravate the illegal and terrorist activities in any country.Iran has in recent months dismantled several terrorist cells working for the MKO terror group. The militants were involved in making explosives and hand-made bombs and linked to foreigners and planned to carry out counter-security acts and set up operational groups to direct the riots in Iran.After the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the MKO terrorist group began its enmity against Iran by killing thousands of Iranians and terrorist activities. Several members of the terrorist group and its leaders are living in European countries now, freely conducting terrorist activities.The MKO terrorist group has martyred 17,161 Iranian citizens and officials, including late president Mohammad Ali Rajayee, former Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar, late Head of Supreme Judicial Council Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti, late Deputy Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff Ali Sayyad Shirazi, and 27 legislators, as well as four nuclear scientists, some on itself and some others through collusion with Israeli Mossad and other notorious spy agencies like CIA.The MKO terrorist group has publicly specified targets as martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who commanded the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi.The terrorist organization said it would “welcome” their assassination, adding that it desired for the ranking officials to “join” Asadollah Lajevardi, Tehran’s former chief prosecutor, and Ali Sayyad-Shirazi, a former commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces during Iraq’s 1980-88 war against Iran, who have both been assassinated by the terror outfit.The MKO is currently based in Albania, where it enjoys freedom of activity after being delisted by the European Union and the United States in 2009 and 2012, respectively.The terror group regularly hosts big events in which top US and European officials make speeches in support of the group. Pompeo, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, and former Vice President Mike Pence met with the terror group’s leader several times, voiced their support for the notorious cult.In mid-July, Iran slapped sanction on several US individuals and officials for their support for the MKO terrorist group, stating Washington continues assisting the terrorist group which has its hands stained with the blood of thousands of Iranian civilians.The sanctioned US diplomats include Pompeo, Bolton, Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and several others.