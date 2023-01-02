Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Settlement Escalation in West Bank

Islam Times - After the Qatari parliament, the Arab parliament also condemned the efforts of the new cabinet of the Israeli regime to intensify settlement construction in the West Bank and the occupied city of Quds.

Benjamin Netanyahu, who officially resumed his work as the Prime Minister of Israel last Thursday, announced the increase of settlements as one of his priorities. The United Nations Security Council in December 2016 passed Resolution 2334 condemning the Israeli settlement building, but this regime violated this resolution and continued to build settlements in light of the support of the former US government.In a statement, the Arab Parliament, while condemning the efforts of the new cabinet of the Zionist regime regarding the intensification of settlement construction in the West Bank and the city of Quds, emphasized that these actions are a clear violation of international laws.The Arab Parliament warned about the dangers and consequences of these actions of the Zionist regime and the occurrence of a wave of violence and explosion of the situation in the region.In this statement, the purpose of settlement building in the occupied city of Quds is to change the geographical and historical context of this city and to make it Jewish and to continuously violate Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the United Nations and the international community are requested to take immediate action to stop the settlement plans of the Zionist regime.The Arab parliamentarian also called on the international community to break its silence and confront these racist crimes and prosecute the perpetrators of these crimes by following international laws.On Monday night, the Parliament of Qatar, in its weekly session chaired by Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanem, while condemning the efforts to Judaize the occupied Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, warned that these efforts and the expansion of settlements are a threat to the peace process.The Qatari Parliament considered the actions of the Zionist regime to be a clear violation of the rights of the Palestinian people and the UN resolutions regarding the conditions of occupied Quds.The Qatari Parliament also asked the parliaments of other countries to take a stand on the settlement policy of this regime.