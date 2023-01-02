Syria Reacts to Attack on Damascus Airport by Israeli Regime

Islam Times - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria sent two messages to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary General of the United Nations reacting to the attack of the Israeli regime against Damascus International Airport.

Damascus International Airport was hit by airstrikes from the northeast side of Lake Tiberias around 2:00 AM this Monday, and the services at this airport were suspended. As a result of this attack, two Syrian soldiers lost their lives and several others were injured, and the facilities of this airport were damaged.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Syria responded to this crime by sending two messages to the President of the Security Council and the Secretary General of the United Nations.The messages said: "When the people of the United Nations member countries celebrate Christmas and New Year and, waiting for a year in which peace, prosperity and stability prevail, the authorities of the Israeli regime committed a new aggression and violated international laws and the principles of the United Nations Charter."The Syrian Foreign Ministry added: "Israel's encroachment on Damascus International Airport is nothing but a new link in the chain of Israeli crimes that directly targets Syria and its people."Syria called on the Security Council and the United Nations Secretariat to condemn Israel's crimes and aggressions and to take immediate action to hold accountable and punish those responsible for these aggressions.In the last 11 years, the Israeli regime attacked this country many times by violating the sovereignty of Syria. So far, the UN Security Council has not taken any specific action against these crimes of the Zionist regime. The inaction of the United Nations and the support of major powers is an important factor for the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes against Syria and Palestine.