Spiteful Arab Media Turns Sayyed Nasrallah’s Flu into Cancer, Stroke and Heart Attack

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s speech which was scheduled for Friday (December 30, 2022) had been cancelled over health conditions, the party’s Media Relation Office announced in a statement.

“Hezbollah’s Media Relations’ Office announces the cancellation of S.G. Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah after his eminence contracted flu,” the statement said.The spiteful Arab media outlets circulated uncountable stories about Sayyed Nasrallah’s health conditions, turning flu into cancer, stroke and heart attack.The Saudi-funded channels fabricated stories whose plots are based on the emotional and psychological tendencies of the masses in accordance with the theory of Gustave Le Bon who considers that media cannot control the masses, except through their sentiments.Mbc, Al-Hadath, Al-Arabiya are leading a large number of media outlets that have lost the respect and confidence of the spectators affiliated with the axis of resistance due to their clear support to the Israeli and takfiri enemies since 2006 war. Thus, those channels are leading the anti-Resistance audience to stick instinctively to its leadership, depicted allegedly with a sounder health.On the other hand, the pro-Resistance audience moved sentimentally to pray for Sayyed Nasrallah, slaughtering sacrifice for the sake of his emience’s recovery and displaying much sympathy with his eminence via the social media applications.Concerning Hezbollah media policy renowned for its shrewdness, observers may wonder why the Party announced that the real reason behind the cancellation of Friday speech was the medical situation of Sayyed Narallah as the enemies and opponents view such announcement as a great chance carry out media attacks.The answer is simply concentrated on the idea that Hezbollah does not adopt Gustave Le Bon‘s theory of leading the masses as herds. The interaction between Hezbollah and its supporters cannot be understood by the funders of the Saudi channels.The dictatorial regime ruling the herds there will not allow any brain to interact with the inveracity of the Saudi reports when Sayyed Nasrallah appears powerfully on Tuesday to address the audience he respects to mark the third anniversary of a two great heroes–the two martyrs General Qassem Suleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.