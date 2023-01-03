US Capitol Warns of Future Attacks

Islam Times - US Capitol Police warned of future “attacks,” similar to the riot that erupted in the halls of Congress following the 2020 presidential election, adding that despite all precautionary measures new unrest is possible given the “polarized state of our nation.”

In a statement issued on Monday to mark the second anniversary of the January 6 riot, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said his department had been “working around the clock” to implement scores of security improvements to the complex.“Make no mistake, there is still work to be done. The current threat climate, particularly against elected officials, will require continued and heightened vigilance,” he said, adding: “With the polarized state of our nation, an attack like the one our Department endured on January 6, 2021, could be attempted again. Should the unthinkable happen, we will be ready.”In addition to hiring additional staff, creating better planning for “demonstrations and significant events” around the Capitol, and coordinating with dozens of policing agencies in the region, Manger said the department had brought on a new intelligence director and “dramatically improved the manner in which we collect, analyze, and share intelligence with our partner law enforcement agencies.”The Capitol Police have also introduced “specialized training” for officers – presumably to deal with protests and civil unrest – and “made significant equipment upgrades,” the chief said, though did not specify the new gear acquired by the department.