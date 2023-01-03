0
Tuesday 3 January 2023 - 11:11

Iran: 94 Americans Accused in Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination

Kazem Gharibabadi, head of Iran’s Human Rights Headquarters and Deputy Chief of the Judiciary, made the remarks while elaborating on the latest results of an investigation into the assassination.

“Currently, the indictment focuses on the American defendants. This case now has 94 criminals from America. All the necessary documents have been collected by the judicial authorities and at least three complete volumes about these 94 defendants are prepared,” Gharibabadi said

He further added that former US president Donald Trump, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, and former commander of the United States Central Command [CENTCOM] General Kenneth F. McKenzie are the main culprits in this case.

“We have also sent letters rogatory to seven other countries, as not all of the accused are Americans, and they [Americans] had accomplices from other countries, for example from some regional countries and two European countries, Germany and the UK,” the Iranian official stated.

He further noted that those countries have so far refrained from responding to the judicial requests that Iran had sent to them through diplomatic channels.

In parallel, Gharibabadi hailed the “very good” cooperation of Iraq’s judiciary with Iran and called for accelerating the investigation process.

He also noted that Iran has also provided Iraq’s judicial system with evidence regarding the role of 17 Iraqi people in the case.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian official said that based on the 1973 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Internationally Protected Persons, including Diplomatic Agents, Iran has sent an official letter through diplomatic channels to the US government, calling on the American officials to “extradite the defendants to Iran or bring charges against them [in the US].”

“The deadline that we have set in this diplomatic note has also expired and it means that Iran can take the next steps based on the 1973 Convention,” Gharibabadi said, adding that American authorities are “avoiding the implementation of justice.”

He emphasized that no individual will be immune from judicial proceedings, adding that there is no obstacle in the way of Iran’s judicial system in pursuing the assassination case.
