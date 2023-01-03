0
Tuesday 3 January 2023 - 11:12

Iraqi Resistance Groups: Trump to Pay Heavy Price for Assassinating Soleimani, Al- Muhandis

He made the remarks at a ceremony in commemoration of the two revered commanders and their companions in the capital Baghdad.

“We declare our full allegiance that we will definitely take revenge for the blood of our fallen commanders and martyrs. We will not shy away from telling and exposing the truth,” Al-Khazali said, noting that “It is high time we knew perfectly well about circumstances surrounding the assassination.”

For his part, the chairman of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] Falih al-Fayyadh also said the enemies made grave miscalculations as to General Soleimani’s assassination, and the huge funeral processions held for the commander clearly showed his immense popularity.

“The participation of millions of people in General Soleimani’s funeral revealed that he holds a high status in people’s hearts. Although Donald Trump has orchestrated the crime of his targeted killing, it would not take long for the former US president to be thrown into the dustbin of history,” he said.

Iraq’s anti-terror Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba movement also said the group will continue to retaliate over the assassination, irrespective of US occupation forces’ futile attempts to conceal their losses in the aftermath of the targeted killings.

“We will never stop short of avenging the assassination of Gen. Soleimani and Muhandis. American occupiers and their mercenaries have been trying to cover up the extent of their losses through various means of deception in order to maintain their status,” the movement said in a statement.

“The world public opinion has, however, been informed of the enemy’s defeats as truth will out. We will never rest idle and will brandish the flag of revenge until all US military forces are withdrawn from the West Asia region,” it added.
