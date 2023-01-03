0
Tuesday 3 January 2023 - 11:45

IRGC to the Axis of Resistance’s Fighters: Every One of You is Qassem Soleimani

Story Code : 1033451
IRGC to the Axis of Resistance’s Fighters: Every One of You is Qassem Soleimani
"I salute the mujahideen of the axis of resistance who lost an outstanding leader like martyr Lieutenant-General Hajj Qassem Soleimani, but they are all Qassem Soleimani, and the way to confront enemies, especially the global arrogance and the Zionists, is to raise people in the image of Hajj Qassem Soleimani. Thank God, today, we can see many great and competent people among the sons and mujahideen of the axis of resistance. We must continue on this path through a strong front until the Zionist entity is eliminated,” Brigadier General Sharif writes in his letter.

"Hajj Qassem Soleimani’s biggest hope was the elevation and honor of the Islamic nation's status and the humiliation of the nation's enemies, and we must continue this approach."

The IRGC's s official spokesperson points out that "explaining the behavior and work of martyr Soleimani, martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and their companions helps the youth to become acquainted with this approach and to develop the will to struggle."

Brigadier General Sharif recalls the main cause and focus of Hajj Qassem's jihad:

“The Palestinian arena is the strongest front in the axis of resistance -  Palestine, the West Bank, the 1948 territories, and the Gaza Strip. We now see that the flame of resistance has become more luminous and has been influenced by the approach and teachings of Hajj Qassem Soleimani. Our goal is to liberate Al-Quds Al-Sharif, Palestine, and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the resistance today is first in line to achieve this goal.”

“We will continue to support it,” the letter concludes.

 
