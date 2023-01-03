0
Tuesday 3 January 2023 - 11:46

Iran: Soleimani’s Aspiration to Expel US from Our Region Will be Materialized Soon

Story Code : 1033452
Addressing the Parliament’s session on Tuesday, Qalibaf urged following General Soleimani's managerial logic and the principles of his personal and social life.

He termed resolving pending issues, moving without hesitation to solve people's problems, and thwarting enemy conspiracies as Soleimani’s most outstanding characteristics.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC], and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], along with their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020, at the direct order from then US President Donald Trump
