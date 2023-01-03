0
Tuesday 3 January 2023 - 12:23

Iranians Mark 3rd Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani Martyrdom

Story Code : 1033457
Iranians Mark 3rd Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani Martyrdom
A national congress on the commemoration of General Soleimani was held on January 3 at the Grand Musalla (prayer hall) of Tehran, attended by senior Iranian officials and foreign guests.

A number of international figures are also scheduled to attend a scholarly congress entitled “The Global Hero of Resistance” in Tehran on January 4.

People in the southern city of Kerman, the hometown of General Soleimani, have also attended rallies and commemorative ceremonies to pay tribute to the popular figure.

General Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was assassinated along with his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, in a US drone strike ordered by ex-president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly popular because of the key role they played in eliminating the Daesh terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.
Comment


Featured Stories
Abdul Salam: Yemenis
Abdul Salam: Yemenis' Solidarity Greatly Disappoints Enemy
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
Netanyahu Calls UN Resolution against Israel Unimportant
1 January 2023
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
US Congress Urged to Assess ‘Risks’ of Patriot Delivery to Ukraine
1 January 2023
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
Foreign Min., Judiciary to Punish Gen. Soleimani Assassins
1 January 2023
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria
31 December 2022
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
UN Asks ICJ for Legal Opinion on “Israeli” Occupation
31 December 2022
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
Four Yemen-Bound Fuel Ships Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition Forces
31 December 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
Report: US Arms Sales to NATO Allies Almost Double in 2022
31 December 2022
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
Head of Islamic Jihad Movement: Iran, Hezbollah, Syria Sole Supporters of Palestinians
30 December 2022
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In
30 December 2022
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
US: Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
30 December 2022
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
Army Launches Massive War Game Southeast of Iran
30 December 2022
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
US Lawmakers Press for Answers over Gov’t’s Use of “Israeli” Spyware
29 December 2022