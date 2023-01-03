Iranians Mark 3rd Anniversary of Gen. Soleimani Martyrdom

Islam Times - People in different parts of Iran, particularly in the hometown of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, commemorated the third anniversary of the martyrdom of the highly-revered commander, who was assassinated in a US strike in Baghdad in 2020.

A national congress on the commemoration of General Soleimani was held on January 3 at the Grand Musalla (prayer hall) of Tehran, attended by senior Iranian officials and foreign guests.A number of international figures are also scheduled to attend a scholarly congress entitled “The Global Hero of Resistance” in Tehran on January 4.People in the southern city of Kerman, the hometown of General Soleimani, have also attended rallies and commemorative ceremonies to pay tribute to the popular figure.General Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was assassinated along with his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, in a US drone strike ordered by ex-president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.Both commanders were highly popular because of the key role they played in eliminating the Daesh terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.